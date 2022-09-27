Strictly Come Dancing’s live tour will return in 2023 with tickets on sale this week!

For the first time ever, Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Live Tour.

Janette Manrara will be back to host the 31 supersized sparkle-filled shows foxtrotting around the country in January and February next year.

As always, the show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band, a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon. Those on the line up are to be announced.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live tour dates, venues and tickets

Tickets go on general sale on at 9:00AM on 30 September.

20–22 January – Birmingham Utilita Arena – Book tickets

24-25 January – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – Book tickets

26-27 January – Leeds First Direct Arena – Book tickets

28-29 January – Manchester AO Arena – Book tickets

31 January – Sheffield Utilita Arena – Book tickets

01-02 February – Newcastle Utilita Arena – Book tickets

03-05 February – London The O2 Arena – Book tickets

07-08 February – Belfast SSE Arena – Book tickets

10-12 February – Glasgow OVO Hydro – Book tickets

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: “I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas enthused: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood, who returns to direct the live show, commented : “I’m thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Janette Manrara added: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”