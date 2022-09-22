The Celebrity MasterChef 2022 winner has been crowned in tonight’s grand final.

Twenty celebrities started the battle to become Celebrity MasterChef 2022 champion but by the final only three remained.

Tonight, one of them was crowned champion by judges John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace.

Lisa Snowdon lifts the Celebrity Masterchef trophy

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 winner crowned

McFly star Danny Jones, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt and presenter Lisa Snowdon went head to head in the final tonight.

And after the final challenge, judges John and Gregg announced Lisa Snowdon as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Lisa reacted: “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life changing experience. I feel like this isn’t real! I just can’t believe it.”

She added: “I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this. I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine. I love it.. I LOVE IT!”

John Torode said: “Lisa throughout this competition has taken the everyday and elevated it into something special. This final she dared to do something that was going to be a gamble, and the gamble paid off. Her food is fantastic.”

Gregg Wallace added: “Faint heart never lifts a MasterChef title and that is why Lisa is our Celebrity MasterChef champion.”

In the final, the top three had to cook and present a faultless three-course meal in two hours for the ultimate judgement.

Lisa’s winning menu was a starter of poached rhubarb and pan fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil; a main course of pan fried duck breast, on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sauteed and fried mushrooms and cavelo nero; and to finish, chocolate tart with a cigar filled with crème fresh and sour cherries.

As champion, Lisa follows in the footsteps of past winners Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

