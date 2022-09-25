Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week one's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Kym and Graziano
Dance: Jive
Song: Yes by Merry Clayton
Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 6, 6, 7)
Tyler and Dianne
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Falling by Harry Styles
Judges’ scores: 21 (4, 5, 7, 6)
Jayde and Karen
Dance: Samba
Song: Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman
Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 6, 6)
Kaye and Kai
Dance: Tango
Song: Voulez-Vouz by ABBA
Judges’ scores: 21 (6, 5, 5, 5)
James and Amy
Dance: Jive
Song: What I Like About You by The Romantics
Judges’ scores: 22 (6, 5, 5, 6)
Richie and Giovanni
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: I’m Your Man by Wham!
Judges’ scores: 23 (5, 5, 6, 7)
Helen and Gorka
Dance: American Smooth
Song: You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
Molly and Carlos
Dance: Samba
Song: Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Matt and Nadiya
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band
Judges’ scores: 20 (5, 5, 5, 5)
Ellie S and Nikita
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Dance by DNCE
Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 7, 6)
Tony and Katya
Dance: Tango
Song: Go West by Village People
Judges’ scores: 15 (3, 4, 4, 4)
Will and Nancy
Dance: Jive
Song: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)
Ellie T and Johannes
Dance: Quickstep
Song: I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester
Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Hamza and Jowita
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
Fleur and Vito
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.
However as usual in Strictly’s first week there’s no public vote or elimination with the judges’ marks being carried forward to next weekend.
Strictly returns next Saturday and Sunday on BBC One with the second round of live performances and first elimination.