Strictly Come Dancing 2022 recap! Watch all of week one's performances

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Kym and Graziano

Dance: Jive

Song: Yes by Merry Clayton

Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 6, 6, 7)

Tyler and Dianne

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Falling by Harry Styles

Judges’ scores: 21 (4, 5, 7, 6)

Jayde and Karen

Dance: Samba

Song: Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

Judges’ scores: 23 (4, 7, 6, 6)

Kaye and Kai

Dance: Tango

Song: Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

Judges’ scores: 21 (6, 5, 5, 5)

James and Amy

Dance: Jive

Song: What I Like About You by The Romantics

Judges’ scores: 22 (6, 5, 5, 6)

Richie and Giovanni

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: I’m Your Man by Wham!

Judges’ scores: 23 (5, 5, 6, 7)

Helen and Gorka

Dance: American Smooth

Song: You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Molly and Carlos

Dance: Samba

Song: Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Matt and Nadiya

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

Judges’ scores: 20 (5, 5, 5, 5)

Ellie S and Nikita

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Dance by DNCE

Judges’ scores: 26 (6, 7, 7, 6)

Tony and Katya

Dance: Tango

Song: Go West by Village People

Judges’ scores: 15 (3, 4, 4, 4)

Will and Nancy

Dance: Jive

Song: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)

Ellie T and Johannes

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

Judges’ scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)

Hamza and Jowita

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

Fleur and Vito

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances.

However as usual in Strictly’s first week there’s no public vote or elimination with the judges’ marks being carried forward to next weekend.

Strictly returns next Saturday and Sunday on BBC One with the second round of live performances and first elimination.