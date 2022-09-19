Strictly Come Dancing 2022 arrives on BBC One this weekend – here’s all you need to know.

Strictly is back for its 20th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights.

From when it starts on TV to the confirmed line up of celebrities and new professional dancers, this is your guide to this year’s show…

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing cast

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will begin with its launch show on Friday, 23 September on BBC One at 7PM.

The live shows are set to begin next weekend, Saturday 24 September at 6:45PM.

As well as watching on TV you’ll also be able to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Meet the line up and pros!

A total of fifteen celebrities have signed up for the latest series.

Names on the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include comic Ellie Taylor, Bros star Matt Goss, actor Will Mellor, footballing icon Tony Adams MBE and Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds.

Also on the line up are TV & radio host Richie Anderson, EastEnders actor James Bye, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, TV and radio host Tyler West and singer Fleur East.

Completing this year’s contestants are TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams, CBBC actress Molly Rainford, comedian Jayde Adams, TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton and Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin.

Pros making up this season’s returning Strictly Come Dancing professionals include Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk, Katya Jones, Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice and Neil Jones.

They’re joined by Karen Hauer, Cameron Lombard, Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kuzmin, Nadiya Bychkova, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu and Jowita Przystal.

Strictly’s new pros: (L-R: Carlos Gu; Lauren Oakley; Michelle Tsiakkas; Vito Coppola)

Meanwhile four new professionals Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas and Lauren Oakley will also join the line up.

This year’s couples will be confirmed in the launch episode.

Who are the judges?

As always the celebrity and professional pairings take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges.

This year the performances will be critiqued by head judge Shirley Ballas, returning Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Joining them will be former professional Anton Du Beke, who has taken over full time for Bruno Tonioli.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to host the main show on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Meanwhile on spin-off It Takes Two, Janette Manrara and Rylan will co-host weeknights on BBC Two.