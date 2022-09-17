Tracy Beaker star Alicia Hooper auditions for The Voice UK

A star of Tracy Beaker auditioned for The Voice UK this weekend.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie are back in the spinning red chairs for series 11 of The Voice UK this summer.

Tonight saw the blind auditions continue with Alicia Hooper one of the contestants singing for the panel.

The 34-year-old singing teacher from Newport revealed how she had previously starred as Amber Hearst in The Story of Tracy Beaker.

For her audition, Alicia performed All I Know So Far by Pink.

Sadly though, she didn’t get any of the coaches to turn.

After the performance, Sir Tom reflected: “I should have gone. I was almost there.”

Meanwhile Alicia reflected: “Hopefully I’ve made my daughter and family proud tonight.”

On Twitter and viewers were shocked that Alicia didn’t manage to get a spin from the coaches.

One wrote: “What no one turned!!! #TheVoiceUk what!!!!”

Another added: “This show is so harsh sometimes. #TheVoiceUK”

And a third reacted: “Don’t agree with some of the turns on #TheVoiceUK and then there’s some really really good ones they’re not turning for 😤”

Other acts on this week’s auditions included 18-year-old Kai Benjamin from Cornwall who performed his own take on 7 Rings by Ariana Grande featuring lyrics in Japanese. The audition got all four coaches to turn around with Kai choosing to join Team Anne-Marie.

We also met 31-year-old Noeva from London who performed Woman’s Worth by Alicia Keys to get both Sir Tom and Will hitting their buttons, choosing to join Team Will.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year’s series of The Voice is open to soloists and duos.

For the winner is the top prize of a record deal. Acts who make it through the audition stages will go on to take part in the callbacks later this year.

The Voice is broadcast Saturday evenings on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice online via the ITV website.