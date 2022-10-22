Will Mellor reveals touching reason he signed up for Strictly Come Dancing

Will Mellor has opened up on the touching reason he signed up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor is one of fifteen celebrities on the new line up of this year’s show, which continues live tonight on BBC One.

Discussing his reasons for signing up, Will shared: “For years I’ve always been worried about doing big reality shows because of what affect it can have… but my mindset changed when my dad passed away in 2020.

Will Mellor & Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“You realise life is short so I decided to just say “yes” to more things. You’ve got to grab life and make memories and do new things and challenges.”

He added to New! magazine: “It’s my mum’s favourite show too. She’s had a rough time these last couple of years, so I want to bring a bit of positivity.”

Will was the first of this year’s celebrities to be announced.

He said back in August: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows continue Saturday nights.

Other names on 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include comedian Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, singer Fleur East, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds and musician and actor Matt Goss.

They’re joined by TV and radio presenter Tyler West, TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, TV & radio presenter Richie Anderson, CBBC actress Molly Rainford and Loose Women regular Kaye Adams.

Completing the 2022 line up are comic and actress Ellie Taylor, EastEnders star James Bye, football legend Tony Adams MBE, and presenter & actress Kym Marsh.

Each week the celebs and their pro partners take to the dancefloor hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and those watching at home.

The performances will be scored by the Strictly panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before viewers can vote.

On Sunday evenings the lowest ranked pairs will go head to head in the dance off before one is eliminated.

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.