Here’s a first look at Saturday’s latest episode of The Voice UK 2022 auditions.
This evening sees the third weekend of try outs for the eleventh season.
The new series welcomes back Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie to the spinning red chairs as they search for the latest superstar singers.
As always, contestants sing to the backs of the coaches in a attempt to get them turning. If more than one coach spins, the act decides which team they want to join.
However this year sees the return of The Block. In the auditions, all of the coaches has a single opportunity to block another coach from picking a contestant to his or her team.
Who will get the coaches spinning this weekend? Meet the contestants taking to the stage on Saturday below…
Benjamin Moss
Kai Benjamin
Jordan Spencer
Noeva
Marc Halls
Alicia Hooper
Eddy Pop
Clare Cordell
The Voice airs on Saturday, 17 September at 8PM on ITV.