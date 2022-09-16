Here’s a first look at Saturday’s latest episode of The Voice UK 2022 auditions.

This evening sees the third weekend of try outs for the eleventh season.

The new series welcomes back Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie to the spinning red chairs as they search for the latest superstar singers.

As always, contestants sing to the backs of the coaches in a attempt to get them turning. If more than one coach spins, the act decides which team they want to join.

However this year sees the return of The Block. In the auditions, all of the coaches has a single opportunity to block another coach from picking a contestant to his or her team.

Who will get the coaches spinning this weekend? Meet the contestants taking to the stage on Saturday below…

Benjamin Moss

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Benjamin Moss performs. ©ITV Plc

Kai Benjamin

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Kai Benjamin performs. ©ITV Plc

Jordan Spencer

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jordan Spencer performs. ©ITV Plc

Noeva

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Noeva performs. ©ITV Plc

Marc Halls

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Marc Halls performs. ©ITV Plc

Alicia Hooper

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alicia Hooper performs. ©ITV Plc

Eddy Pop

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Eddy Pop performs. ©ITV Plc

Clare Cordell

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Clare Cordell performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice airs on Saturday, 17 September at 8PM on ITV.