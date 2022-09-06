Amanda Holden breaks silence on The Masked Dancer rumours

Amanda Holden has responded to rumours that she is ‘Scissors’ in the latest series of The Masked Dancer.

Fellow Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts grilled Amanda on-air this morning with Amanda exclaiming "I couldn’t possibly say could I!"

The Masked Dancer kicked off at the weekend with its new series with Scissors one of this year's mystery masked celebrities.

Chatting on Heart Breakfast today, Ashley Roberts began: "The Masked Dancer series 2 has kicked-off last weekend and of course all the rumours are going around on who is who including one dancer who is ‘Scissors’.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

"There’s a few little clues that have been going around, one of them is a bowl of cereal which some people are hinting it might be…linked to Breakfast show."

She added: "Amanda, Scissors as well, didn’t you do a show called..."

Amanda replied: "I was in a drama called Cutting It... I know the rumours have been that it’s me. I couldn’t possibly say could I! Apparently this person has been on tour...

"Along with lots of other things... I don’t know…I’m just putting it out there"

The Britain's Got Talent judge then giggled: "I love it! I love the guessing game of it all."

Ashley asked: "So you’re saying we’ve got to stay tuned?"

Amanda laughed: "Stay tuned, stay tuned sister!"

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer continues Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Meanwhile viewers at home have suggested the person behind the mask is Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt.

One tweeted: "#Maskeddancer scissors is definitely Kimberly wyatt"

And on the panel Davina McCall suggested Cat Deeley was hiding in the costume.

More mystery acts on the competition are Pearly King, Astronaut, Pillar and Post, Sea Slug, Pig, Prawn Cocktail, Candlestick, Cactus, Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce and Odd Socks.