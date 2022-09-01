Oti Mabuse has revealed she'll return to Strictly Come Dancing as a guest choreographer.

The professional dancer announced in February that she was leaving the BBC One series after seven years.

Appearing on The Capital XTRA Breakfast show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie this week, Oti shared she was set to make an off-screen return to the show in its new series as a guest choreographer.

Oti Mabuse on The Masked Dancer. ©Bandicoot TV

She told the hosts of the experience: "It was amazing because of the professionals on the show. They're so incredible, they're so talented, but they made me feel welcome and it honestly felt like I'm that sister that I went on holiday and now I'm back for a day to make sure the family’s ok, and then I leave again…

"But it was fun they gave me 100% of their attention and respect and that's so nice because you are coming back in a different capacity and we worked together and it was one of their best rehearsal days, so, it's nice to inject a bit of positivity and group work and camaraderie. That was really nice."

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday, 17 September on BBC One - two weeks after Oti makes her comeback on The Masked Dancer which starts this Saturday on ITV.

Oti will be back alongside Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall, while footballer Peter Crouch stands in for Mo Gilligan who couldn't take part due to schedule commitments.

However Oti let slip that Mo will re-join the panel as a guest for one episode in the new series.

She said: "I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that or not! But he is back! And you can just feel it.

"He's light-hearted, we have a good time, we have the same humour I would say, so he just makes me laugh all the time."

