The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabiuse and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of the first instalment of The Masked Dancer 2022 UK - who was behind the mask tonight?.

Series 2 of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV on Saturday nights.

Across seven shows a brand new line up of twelve celebs will be performing all while keeping their identity a secret with elaborate outfits.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - TV personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall, football star Peter Crouch and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse - will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each week.

In the opening episode, we met the first six of this year's 12 mystery celebs who each performed for audience votes. The judges then decided which of the bottom three acts to eliminate who took off their mask.

Watch all the performances and first reveal below...

Candlestick

Kicking off the new series was Candlestick who opened the show with a commercial dance routine to Relight My Fire by Take That.

Scissors

Next up was Scissors who performed a show-stopping Samba to Sorry by Justin Bieber.

Astronaut

Astronaut was the third act of the night on stage, performing a Robot/Street-themed routine to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Odd Socks

Fourth up this evening was Odd Socks, dancing a Country Hoedown to 'What a man gotta do' by the Jonas Brothers

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail was the penultimate act of the night, performing a disco routine to One Night Only from Dreamgirls.

Pillar and Post

Last to perform in the opening episode were the show's first ever duo, Pillar and Post who danced a Jazz routine to Please Mr. Postman by the Marvelettes.

Astronaut is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Candlestick, Astronaut and Pillar & Post that found themselves in the bottom three with Astronaut the first character to 'take it off', revealing American actor and Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe.

The second season of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV Saturday nights.