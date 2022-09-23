Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants Instagram, Twitter, TikTok usernames

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2022 with a new series and new line up – here’s where to follow the caston social media.
The latest series will follow fifteen celebrities as they hit the dancefloor for thirteen weeks of intense competition.
As always the couples take to the ballroom in a bid to win over the judges and those at home. Each routine will be critiqued by Strictly panel Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before viewers can vote for their favourites.
On Sunday evenings the bottom two couples will each dance again before one is sent home.
Here’s all the social media details of Strictly 2022 cast…
Strictly Come Dancing contestants Instagram, Twitter and TikTok usernames
Molly Rainford – CBBC actress
Instagram username: @mollyrainford
Twitter username: @mollyrainford
TikTok username: @molly_rainford
Hamza Yassin – Animal Park presenter & cameraman
Instagram username: @hamzayassin90
Twitter username: @HamzaYassin3
Ellie Simmonds – Paralympian & broadcaster
Instagram username: @elliesimmonds
Twitter username: @EllieSimmonds1
Tyler West – Radio DJ
Instagram username: @tylerwestt
Twitter username: @TylerWestt
TikTok username: @tylerwestt
Jayde Adams – Comedian
Instagram username: @msjaydeadams
Twitter username: @jaydeadams
TikTok username: @thejaydeadams
James Bye – EastEnders actor
Instagram username: @jimmybye
Twitter username: @jimmybye
Matt Goss – Singer-songwriter
Instagram username: @mattgoss
Twitter username: @mattgoss
TikTok username: @mattgossofficial
Helen Skelton – TV & radio broadcaster
Instagram username: @helenskelton
Twitter username: @HelenSkelton
Ellie Taylor – Stand up comedian and actress
Instagram username: @EllieJaneTaylor
Twitter username: @EllieJaneTaylor
Richie Anderson – Television & radio presenter
Instagram username: @iamrichieanderson
Twitter username: @richie_anderson
Kym Marsh – Actress, singer, presenter
Instagram username: @marsh_kym
Twitter username: @msm4rsh
Tony Adams MBE – Football star
Instagram username: @tonyadamsofficial
Twitter username: @TonyAdams
Kaye Adams – Broadcaster and Loose Women star
Instagram username: @kayeadamsofficial
Twitter username: @kayeadams
Fleur East – Singer and presenter Fleur East
Instagram username: @fleureast
Twitter username: @FleurEast
TikTok username: @fleureastofficial
Will Mellor – TV star and actor
Instagram username: @willmellor76
Twitter username: @Mellor76
Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.