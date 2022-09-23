Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants Instagram, Twitter, TikTok usernames

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2022 with a new series and new line up – here’s where to follow the caston social media.

The latest series will follow fifteen celebrities as they hit the dancefloor for thirteen weeks of intense competition.

As always the couples take to the ballroom in a bid to win over the judges and those at home. Each routine will be critiqued by Strictly panel Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before viewers can vote for their favourites.

On Sunday evenings the bottom two couples will each dance again before one is sent home.

Here’s all the social media details of Strictly 2022 cast…

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Instagram, Twitter and TikTok usernames

Molly Rainford – CBBC actress

Instagram username: @mollyrainford

Twitter username: @mollyrainford

TikTok username: @molly_rainford

Hamza Yassin – Animal Park presenter & cameraman

Instagram username: @hamzayassin90

Twitter username: @HamzaYassin3

Ellie Simmonds – Paralympian & broadcaster

Instagram username: @elliesimmonds

Twitter username: @EllieSimmonds1

Tyler West – Radio DJ

Instagram username: @tylerwestt

Twitter username: @TylerWestt

TikTok username: @tylerwestt

Jayde Adams – Comedian

Instagram username: @msjaydeadams

Twitter username: @jaydeadams

TikTok username: @thejaydeadams

James Bye – EastEnders actor

Instagram username: @jimmybye

Twitter username: @jimmybye

Matt Goss – Singer-songwriter

Instagram username: @mattgoss

Twitter username: @mattgoss

TikTok username: @mattgossofficial

Helen Skelton – TV & radio broadcaster

Instagram username: @helenskelton

Twitter username: @HelenSkelton

Ellie Taylor – Stand up comedian and actress

Instagram username: @EllieJaneTaylor

Twitter username: @EllieJaneTaylor

Richie Anderson – Television & radio presenter

Instagram username: @iamrichieanderson

Twitter username: @richie_anderson

Kym Marsh – Actress, singer, presenter

Instagram username: @marsh_kym

Twitter username: @msm4rsh

Tony Adams MBE – Football star

Instagram username: @tonyadamsofficial

Twitter username: @TonyAdams

Kaye Adams – Broadcaster and Loose Women star

Instagram username: @kayeadamsofficial

Twitter username: @kayeadams

Fleur East – Singer and presenter Fleur East

Instagram username: @fleureast

Twitter username: @FleurEast

TikTok username: @fleureastofficial

Will Mellor – TV star and actor

Instagram username: @willmellor76

Twitter username: @Mellor76

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.