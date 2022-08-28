Here's a first look at the opening episode of The Voice UK 2022 as it launches next Saturday night.

The eleventh series of the hit singing competition will start on 3 September on ITV and ITV Hub at 8PM.

After kicking off with a special group performance from the coaches, the new series will get straight into the blind auditions with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Voice stars Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie are all back in the iconic seats for a second year.

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The coaches perform. ©ITV Plc

They need to secure the best singers for their teams in the blind audition stages as hopefuls sing to the backs of the coaches.

Contestants belt their hearts out in an attempt to get at least one of the four hitting their buzzers, securing a place in a new round called the Callbacks.

But back for 2022 is The Block. During the Blind auditions, each of four coaches has the opportunity to prevent one of the other coaches from selecting a contestant to his or her team.

Meet the first contestants singing for a spin below!

Anthonia Edwards

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc

Charlotte Riby

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Charlotte Riby performs. ©ITV Plc

Lucas Miles

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Lucas Miles performs. ©ITV Plc

David Adeogun

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: David Adeogun performs. ©ITV Plc

Thomas and Emilie

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Thomas and Emilie perform. ©ITV Plc

Sandy Grigelis

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sandy Grigelis performs. ©ITV Plc

Cleo Clayton

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cleo Clayton performs. ©ITV Plc

Mark Howard

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mark Howard performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice airs on Saturday, 3 September at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.