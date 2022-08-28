Here's a first look at the opening episode of The Voice UK 2022 as it launches next Saturday night.
The eleventh series of the hit singing competition will start on 3 September on ITV and ITV Hub at 8PM.
After kicking off with a special group performance from the coaches, the new series will get straight into the blind auditions with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.
Voice stars Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie are all back in the iconic seats for a second year.
They need to secure the best singers for their teams in the blind audition stages as hopefuls sing to the backs of the coaches.
Contestants belt their hearts out in an attempt to get at least one of the four hitting their buzzers, securing a place in a new round called the Callbacks.
But back for 2022 is The Block. During the Blind auditions, each of four coaches has the opportunity to prevent one of the other coaches from selecting a contestant to his or her team.
Meet the first contestants singing for a spin below!
Anthonia Edwards
Charlotte Riby
Lucas Miles
David Adeogun
Thomas and Emilie
Sandy Grigelis
Cleo Clayton
Mark Howard
The Voice airs on Saturday, 3 September at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.