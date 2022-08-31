Great British Bake Off 2022 start date confirmed for new series on Channel 4

Great British Bake Off is back for a new series in 2022 - here's when it starts on TV!

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back as judges once again as another batch of Britain's best amateur step into the iconic tent.

As ever, they will be going on a journey to bake, beat, knead, ice and whisk their way through ten weeks of challenges.

The Great British Bake Off: Paul and Prue.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be back to host and look after the bakers as they compete for victory.

When does Great British Bake Off start?

The Great British Bake Off 2022 will begin on Tuesday, 13 September at 8PM on Channel 4.

The series will be the thirteenth to date and the sixth to air on Channel 4.

As always each episode will see the competing bakers face three challenges from the judges.

They'll start with the classic signature bake as each is given the chance to impress with a tried and tested recipe of their choice.

The second challenge each week is the always tricky technical challenge. The bakers will be surprised with a number of ingredients and a basic recipe which they must complete against the clock.

Judged blind, Paul and Prue will rank each bake before its revealed which contestant cooked them.

Lastly the bakers will go head to head in the weekly showstopper where they'll be challenged to create themed pieces of edible artwork as their talent is put to the ultimate test.

At the end of each episode it'll be up to judges Prue and Paul to decide which baker will be heading home and who will be crowned the week's star baker.

Ultimately a trio will be left standing in the final episode as they bake to be crowned Great British Bake Off Champion 2022.

Alongside the main show, spin-off The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs weekly.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes of the Great British Bake Off's past series online from the All 4 player.

Alongside the main Bake Off series, there are Celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer and also Junior and Professionals spin-offs.