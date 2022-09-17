Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live shows start date revealed

The start date for the first Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show has been confirmed.

It will see this year’s fifteen celebs and their dance partners take to the ballroom and face the judges for the very first time.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the show, live from Elstree Studios.

The Strictly 2022 line up

When do Strictly’s live shows start on TV?

Strictly 2022’s first live episode airs on Saturday, 24 Saturday at 6:45PM.

It will follow the pre-recorded launch show which has been postponed to Friday, 23 September at 7PM.

Having been paired up with their professional dancer earlier this month, the celebs have just weeks to rehearse before returning to the ballroom to perform live to the nation.

As ever, there will be no public vote or elimination in the first week but they will be marked by the returning judges – Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Those marks will carry forward to the next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot.

Names confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, CBBC actress Molly Rainford and presenter & actress Kym Marsh.

Joining them are TV personality Helen Skelton, singer & presenter Fleur East, football icon Tony Adams MBE, EastEnders star James Bye and singer-songwriter Matt Goss.

Completing the contestants are comic Jayde Adams, TV actor Will Mellor, radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West, media personality Richie Anderson and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds OBE.

But who will lift the glitterball come December?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s live shows begin Saturday, 24 September.

The results shows are expected to return on Sunday nights, featuring the weekly eliminations plus group dances from the pros and musical performances.

You can watch episodes via BBC iPlayer.