Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start date: When is the show back on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start date is on its way – when is the show back on TV?

With a full line up now confirmed, there are just weeks to go until Strictly is back on our screens.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launch date will take place in September on BBC One.

The Strictly 2022 line up

When does Strictly Come Dancing air on TV?

The pre-recorded launch will be filmed on 7 September at Elstree Studios.

The launch date on TV hasn’t been officially announced yet but is likely to be either Saturday, 10 September or Saturday, 17 September.

As always, the launch show will be introducing us to the celebrities and pro dancers and seeing them paired up.

Strictly will open with a spectacular red carpet event as the Strictly family dance welcomes back judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood, plus Anton Du Beke who takes over full time from Bruno Tonioli.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will then introduce this year’s celebs as they’re partnered with one of this year’s mega professional line up of dancers.

Confirmed celebs for Strictly Come Dancing line up include Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds OBE, comedian Ellie Taylor and television & radio presenter Richie Anderson.

Also on the cast are EastEnders actor James Bye, media personality Kym Marsh, TV star Will Mellor, musician and actor Matt Goss and TV presenter Helen Skelton.

Finishing this year’s cast are Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, singer Fleur East, radio DJ Tyler West, singer Molly Rainford and footballer turned manager Tony Adams.

Meanwhile dancers on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Kai Widdrington, Katya Jones, Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nadiya Bychkova, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk.

Concluding this season’s pro dancer line up are Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Giovanni Pernice, Graziano Di Prima and Jowita Przystal.

Joining them are new pros Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.