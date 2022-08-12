Soap star James Bye has been officially confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

James Bye is a stage and screen actor, best known for portraying the iconic role of Martin Fowler on EastEnders.

James said today: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.

“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

The news was revealed this morning (12 August) on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

James is the fourteenth confirmed celebrity on this year’s series.

More names announced for Strictly Come Dancing line up include comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, TV star Will Mellor, stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams and telly and radio presenter Richie Anderson.

Also on the line up are Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, singer Fleur East, radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West, CBBC actress Molly Rainford and Bros star Matt Goss.

Completing the 2022 contestants as things stand are footballing icon Tony Adams, Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, presenter & actress Kym Marsh and Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin.

Meanwhile this year’s professional line up of Strictly dancers was confirmed earlier in the year with four new names.

Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood with Anton Du Beke taking up a full time spot alongside them.