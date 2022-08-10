Made In Chelsea start date and cast revealed for new summer series

Made In Chelsea is back for a brand new series and this time the SW3 socialites are heading to Mallorca.

Promising a “summer series like never before”, E4 tease of the upcoming episodes: “The Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamourous villas for a spot of Balearic bliss.

“But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears, will relationships be put to the ultimate test and will any old wounds be re-opened?”

Made In Chelsea: Majorca. Pictured: RUBY, LIV and EMILY

The new series will begin on E4 on Monday, 22 August and continue nightly across the week.

Who’s on the cast?

Along with the start date, E4 has also revealed the cast heading into the sun – with some new faces.

Sunning it up in Mallorca will be series regulars Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.

Plus, four new faces will be joining the gang out in Mallorca.

They are 25-year-old India Hovenden and 20-year-old Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum, both from London

India is hiding a big secret and will be seen confronting Julius to demand answers from him over their turbulent past together.

New Made In Chelsea cast members (L-R) Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum, India Hovenden, Willow Day and Malek Amro

Meanwhile, fashion student Issy is single and very much ready to mingle – she loves dating but hasn’t met the one… yet.

Also new to the cast for the summer special are Mallorca-based 20-year-old Willow Day and 31-year-old Malek Amro.

International jet setter and freelance fashion model Willow is introduced to some hidden beauty spots on the island this summer when two of the Chelsea boys battle for her attention.

Malek has been living for the past two years in Mallorca and quickly hits it off with some of the Chelsea group on their getaway.