Tony Adams has been confirmed as the latest star on Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 series.

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager.

The football legend enjoyed a career of more than 22 years, playing for and captaining both Arsenal and England.

As captain of England, he famously led the national team to the Euro 96 final. Whilst he was playing he founded Sporting Chance, a charity to help sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues of which he remains Honorary president today.

Tony said today: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

“Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her – and start the dancing.”

Other names confirmed for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include KISS FM presenter Tyler West, Bros singer Matt Goss and Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds OBE.

Also on the cast are comic Ellie Taylor, CBBC actress Molly Rainford, TV star Will Mellor and media personality Richie Anderson.

Concluding the 2022 contestants as things stand are media personality Kym Marsh, stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams and Loose Women star Kaye Adams.

More celebrities rumoured for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include TV personality George Webster, TV chef Gino D’Acampo, media personality Helen Skelton, and TV host Steph McGovern.

As ever the celebs will be paired with one of the show’s professional dancers who were confirmed earlier this year.

Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, typically launching in September.

Behind the judges’ desk this year will be Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.