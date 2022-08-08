Radio DJ Tyler West confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up

Radio DJ Tyler West is the seventh celeb officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Tyler West is a TV presenter, radio host and DJ.

He is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, for which he was nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020. Last year he launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting Flat out Fabulous as well as becoming the host of The MTV Movie Show.

Tyler said today: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

The news was revealed this morning (8 August) on KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri.

Tyler is the seventh confirmed celebrity on this year’s line up.

More names officially announced for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Loose Women star Kaye Adams and actor Will Mellor.

Also on the line up are comedian Jayde Adams and presenter & actress Kym Marsh.

Completing line up are Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds and media personality Richie Anderson.

Other rumoured celebs for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include television host Helen Skelton, diver Tom Daley, rugby star Mike Tindall and media personality Steph McGovern.

Also rumoured chef Gino D’Acampo, TV personality George Webster and footballer turned manager Tony Adams.

Meanwhile professionals making up this season’s Strictly Come Dancing include four newbies Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will behind the judges’ desk for the 2022 series.