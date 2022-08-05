Loose Women's Kaye Adams confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 cast

Kaye Adams has been officially confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Scottish TV star will head into the ballroom this autumn, the fourth confirmed contestant on the line up.

Kaye Adams said: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

On Loose Women, Kaye revealed: “I’m terrified, I’m absolutely terrified because as Nadia very kindly says, as a supportive friend does – ‘Let’s face it, you can’t dance’, which is true. It’s true!

“I’ll be a journey [on the show]. I’ll be honest with you, I can think of a million reasons not to do this and I can still think of a million reasons not to do this and when these gorgeous dancers came on, I nearly exited from both ends of my body, honestly. Sorry about that!

“But I thought, ‘Am I going to be thinking at the end of September I wish I’d done this’. I’m 59, 60 at the end of this year and I was like, ‘Well, why not?’

“I’m a really competitive person and Nadia, you know that’s true but in this I’m not. If I enjoy myself, I’ll be so happy.”

Kaye is a TV and radio presenter and journalist best known as an anchor on ITV topical discussion show Loose Women as well as for hosting the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland.

The news was revealed today (Friday, 5 August) on ITV’s Loose Women.

Also confirmed so far for this year’s series are actress and presenter Kym Marsh and actor Will Mellor and radio & TV presenter Richie Anderson.

Meanwhile more rumoured names for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include sports star Mike Tindall, television personality George Webster, TV chef Gino D’Acampo, footballer turned manager Tony Adams and media personality Steph McGovern.

Further rumoured names include diver Tom Daley and media personality Helen Skelton.

The celebs will be dancing with one of this year’s super-sized professional dancer line up which includes sixteen returning pros and four newbies – Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

The judging panel will feature Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.