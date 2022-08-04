Kym Marsh CONFIRMED for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up!

Kym Marsh has been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up.

Originally rising to fame with her music career as part of Popstars winning band Hear’Say, Kym is now best known for her acting and presenting roles.

Kym stars as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street and will appear in the upcoming return of Waterloo Road. Kym also currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live.

Kym said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

The news was revealed on Thursday, 4 August on BBC Breakfast.

Kym is the second confirmed celebrity contestant on Strictly, joining actor Will Mellor on the official line up so far.

More celebrities will be announced for the show over the next few weeks.

More rumoured celebs for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include TV host Helen Skelton, footballer Tony Adams, sports star Mike Tindall, TV presenter George Webster and TV chef Gino D’Acampo.

Also rumoured telly and radio host Richie Anderson, Olympic diver Tom Daley and television presenter Steph McGovern.

Meanwhile the show’s professional dancer line up was announced earlier this year, featuring four new names.

Strictly’s new series will launch in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel joined by Anton Du Beke who take over from Bruno Tonioli full time.