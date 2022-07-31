Love Island 2022 couple dumped tonight just one day before the final

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Adam, Paige, Dami, Indiyah, Andrew, Tasha, Luca, Gemma, Davide and Ekin-Su.

One couple is brutally dumped from Love Island 2022 tonight just a day before the final.

Friday night saw the Islanders having to turn on each other as each had to couple had to secretly vote for the two least compatible couples

Ekin-Su & Davide received four votes, Gemma & Luca three, Paige & Adam two and Andrew & Tasha the one

All four couples are therefore at risk in tonight’s episode.

The four Love Island couples at risk

This evening, Luca receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

One by one they learn who is at risk and who is safe, after they each voted in their couples for who they thought was the least compatible.

Standing at the fire pit, it’s time to learn who is saying their final farewell to the Villa and who has made it to the 2022 Love Island final.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PMm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

In Friday’s vote, Tasha & Andrew voted for Ekin-Su & Davide and Paige & Adam; Paige & Adam voted for Ekin-Su & Davide and Gemma & Luca; and Gemma & Luca voted for Ekin-Su & Davide and Andrew & Tasha.

Ekin-Su & Davide voted for Gemma & Luca and Adam & Paige and Dami & Indiyah voted for Ekin-Su & Davide and Gemma & Luca.

Elsewhere tonight there are some new arrivals at the Love Island Villa as the couples’ family and friends drop in for a very special visit.

After an emotional reunion, Andrew’s mum says of Tasha: “I can tell you’re totally besotted with her.” She jokes: “You didn’t ask her to marry you then?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide with his Sister Valeria and Mum Nadia. ©ITV

Indiyah’s mum Dee and sister Shak tell her of Dami: “The behaviour, and I’m sure Shak will tell Dami, he’s not been cleared yet. He’s not cleared in my eyes yet either…”

Luca’s dad Michael – who arrives wearing his own fish flops – says of Gemma: “She puts you straight doesn’t she.”

Speaking in Italian, Davide’s mum Nadia tells him: “You’re doing well and you’re being yourself. Dad’s also watching and sends his regards. He doesn’t understand much of the English! In Italy everyone has been watching you.”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2.