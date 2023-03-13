Love Island 2023 reunion date as cast return for ITV2 special

Love Island 2023 will host a reunion show this Sunday night, it’s been revealed.

After eight weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, four couples remained for Love Island 2023’s final on Monday night.

It was Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan who won the series with Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall in second, Samie Elishi & Tom Clare finishing third and Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad placing fourth.

The Love Island Villa may have closed its doors once more but there’s still one more episode to come from the series with Love Island: The Reunion airing Sunday, 19 March at 9PM.

As well as watching on TV you’ll be able to stream on ITVX where the full series is currently available to stream.

Alongside the finalists this year’s full cast of Islanders included Jessie Wynter, Will Young, Casey O’Gorman, Rosie Seabrook, Claudia Fogarty, Keanan Brand, Maxwell Samuda, Olivia Hawkins, Martin Akinola, Bayley Mummery, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Frankie Davey, Kain Reed, Layla Al-Momani, Lydia Karakyriakou, Lynda Flix, Ryan Weekley and Sammy James.

They were joined by Ellie Spence, Jordan Odofin, Tanyel Revan, Aaron Waters, Spencer Wilks, Zara Lackenby-Brown, Anna-May Robey, Haris Namani, David Salako

Love Island will return for a brand new series in the summer with applications open now.

A casting call reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

Maya Jama will return to present the show as it returns to its usual villa in Spain.