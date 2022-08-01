Love Island 2022 will host a reunion show this Sunday night, it’s been revealed.

After eight weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, four couples remained for Love Island 2022’s final on Monday.

The Love Island Villa may have closed its doors for once more but there’s still one more to come from the series with Love Island: The Reunion airing Sunday, 7 August at 9PM.

Love Island: SR8: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura arrives at the villa.

As well as watching on TV you’ll be able to stream on ITV Hub where the full series is currently available to stream.

Alongside the finalists this year’s full cast of Islanders included Danica Taylor, Jamie Allen, Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Nathalia Campos, Reece Ford, Billy Brown, Summer Botwe, Coco Lodge, Josh Le Grove, Jacques O’Neill, Chyna Mills, Jay Younger, Cheyanne Kerr, George Tasker and Jack Keating.

They were joined by Jazmine Nichol, Mollie Salmon, Samuel Agbiji, Antigoni Buxton, Charlie Radnedge, Amber Beckford, Ikenna Ekwonna, Remi Lambert, Afia Tonkmor, Liam Llewellyn

Love Island will return to ITV2 for TWO brand new series in 2023.

The show’s winter spin-off will return in the new year before the usual summer series. Both will air on ITV2 as well as new streaming service ITVX.

Airing in early 2023, Winter Love Island will see a new batch of singletons head to South Africa on a quest for love and romance.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”