Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide with his Sister Valeria and Mum Nadia. ©ITV

The couples’ friends and family enter the Love Island 2022 villa tonight.

In the penultimate episode of this year’s series, a message arrives announcing that some special guests are on their way.

Tasha is up first, receiving a selfie of her dad Tarek and mum Nicky with Andrew’s mum Karen and dad Jamie outside the villa.

After an emotional reunion, Andrew’s mum says of Tasha: “I can tell you’re totally besotted with her.” She jokes: “You didn’t ask her to marry you then?”

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tasha gets a message.

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and his Mum Karen.

Tarek tells Tasha: “Honestly, when you were first put together by the public, I thought, ‘Actually they’re suited.’”

He adds: “You can see it in your eyes, you’re sparkling. First time I’ve seen that with a boy.”

Nicky says: “All I want is for you to be happy and you look happy.”

Next, Adam’s dad Billy and Paige’s mum Samantha join the villa.

Billy tells Adam of Paige: “She’s amazing. Definitely. She’s a nice girl. She’s grounded.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma sees her Mum Louise and friend Sarah. ©ITV

Meanwhile, Paige tells her mum Samantha that Adam admits he’s a 2.0 version of himself to which she says: “That makes me feel happy.”

Dami is greeted virtually by his sister Femi and cousin Alicia who let him know: “Grandma’s been watching!”

And Indiyah’s mum Dee and sister Shak tell her of Dami: “The behaviour, and I’m sure Shak will tell Dami, he’s not been cleared yet. He’s not cleared in my eyes yet either…”

Dee goes on to question Dami: “So explain the three-way kiss…”

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami’s sister Femi and cousin Alicia.

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah and her Mum Dee and Sister. Shak. ©ITV

Into the villa next are Gemma’s mum Louise and friend Sarah and Luca’s parents.

Louise tells Gemma of her dad Michael: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.” She adds of the family: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad.”

Luca’s dad Michael – who arrives wearing his own fish flops – says of Gemma: “She puts you straight doesn’t she.”

Finally Ekin-Su’s mum Sezer and brother Arda arrived alongside Davide’s mum Nadia and sister Valeria.

Speaking in Italian, Nadia tells Davide: “You’re doing well and you’re being yourself. Dad’s also watching and sends his regards. He doesn’t understand much of the English! In Italy everyone has been watching you.”

When Davide notes Ekin-Su is an actress, his mum says: “But I can see she is being sincere. The way she looks at you, she is head over heels.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su with her Brother Arda and Mum Sezer. ©ITV

Ekin-Su’s brother tells Davide: “I’ve never seen my sister look at a guy the way she looks at you. Clearly there’s something she sees in you. She’s my sister, she deserves the best, she really does, I’m not just saying that. I hope you’re willing to give her the best.”

Ekin-Su’s mum Sezer says of their epic date: “I saw you were in love. So emotional. Welcome home Davide.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.