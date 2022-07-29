Love Island: SR8: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma and Luca on a date. ©ITV

Gemma and Luca enjoy their final date on Love Island 2022.

The pair are the last of the final five couples to head out of the villa for a special date.

Arriving in a private courtyard-style set up, the pair are serenaded by a mesmerising six-piece ensemble.

As they take their seats on a floating table, talk turns to their time in the Villa.

Luca tells Gemma: “Did I actually think I’d meet someone like you that makes me want to move to the other side of England for? No.”

She replies: “We are literally the same person, it’s crazy.”

Gemma continues: “We wind each other up. But we both love it. You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovely-dovey with you than anyone really before…

“I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Speaking about their future plans, Luca adds: “Listen, I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it, but obviously one of them surprises [back home] might be putting a label on it when we’re ready. Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”

Returning to the Villa, Gemma shares with the girls: “We’ve all been on our final dates of Love Island!”

Also on tonight’s show, Tasha and Andrew head to the beach for their final date.

The couple are welcomed by a jaw-dropping Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses.

Elsewhere this evening after all the dates are complete, Indiyah receives a text.

The Islanders learn that they must, in their couples, vote for who they think are the two least compatible couples. They must submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.