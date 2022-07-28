Love Island's Dami and Indiyah enjoy a fiesta for their final date

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah dance. ©ITV

Dami and Indiyah enjoy a fiesta for their final date on Love Island 2022 tonight.

This evening sees the start of the final dates for the remaining five couples.

For Dami and Indiyah, they’re invited to enjoy their final date together in a quiet local town.

Arriving, the pair get a fright when they hear the sound of drums starting. Suddenly the pair are in amongst a street party like no other, with drummers and flamenco dancers.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah followed by drums.

When they sit down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami admits: “This is phenomenal stuff.”

Indiyah tells him: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.”

She later adds: “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”

And as Dami discusses moving from Ireland to London to be with her, he has something else to say to Indiyah…

So what could the finale to this fiesta be?

Elsewhere this evening, Paige and Adam set sail for their final date.

Aboard a stunning boat, the pair discuss their feelings for each other and how they see things going once they leave the Villa.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah dance.

Meanwhile Ekin-Su and Davide are whisked off on a nighttime epic date where they are surprised by a guest singer – none other than Alfie Boe.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

The grand final will take place next Monday night.