Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide serenaded by Alfie Boe on epic final date

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide listening to Alfie Boe.

Ekin-Su and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe on an epic final date on Love Island 2022 tonight.

This evening sees the start of the last dates for the five remaining couples.

Whisked off on a nighttime getaway, Ekin-Su and Davide arrive at a breathtaking colosseum-style setting.

There the pair find themselves surprised by guest singer Alfie Boe.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide on a date. ©ITV

As the pair are serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admits how she’s feeling.

She tells Davide: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasts to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su adds: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Becoming tearful over the music it seems the pair aren’t finished with their romantic confessions.

Also tonight, Dami and Indiyah enjoy a fiesta on their final date while Adam and Paige set sail as they enjoy a date on a boat.

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode the boys look to surprise the girls with a unique gift.

The guys a plan to spoil the girls by making portraits of them out of fruit.

Love Island: SR8: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami and Indiyah dance. ©ITV

Piecing together their artwork, it seems some might not be so sure of their efforts.

Indiyah admits: “They did look like a bunch of kids’ drawings.”

