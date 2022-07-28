Danica Taylor has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2022.

Last night saw Danica leave the villa alongside Jamie Allen after the couple were voted off by the public.

Speaking about her exit days before the final, Danica said: “Leaving the Villa before the end is bittersweet because you make so many relationships and connections – it becomes your home and you don’t want to leave!

“There is so much there to experience and it’s hard when you have to say goodbye. Good things do come to an end and I had the most incredible experience, I’ve made friendships for life and I am hopeful for the connection I’ve come out with. That’s what the aim of the game is, to find love and I think I could potentially have found that with Jamie.”

Danica, who struggled in search for love in the villa, said: “I just wanted someone that I could grow with and someone who loved me for me. I am quite a handful, I’m an alpha-female so I feel like it takes a certain type of man to take that.

Love Island: SR8: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Danica. ©ITV

“I wanted someone that could match my energy and looking at my journey, I was going for these guys that were matching my energy but it just wasn’t working. Jamie came in and we’re very similar but also quite different and I think actually the balance is needed – I need someone to level me out and I think Jamie does that really nicely.”

Reflecting on her brief time with Billy, she shared: “Billy was my type on paper and he fitted that category. He had so much energy and he matched my energy. There was definitely a vibe there but because of how Casa Amor went, he went his way and I went my way but there were times where I’d look at him and think he looked good today.

“It was only until the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge when he didn’t snog me or marry me and it was the realisation that this guy was not invested in me whatsoever. We did speak about it and he said he regrets trying to be funny rather than consider my feelings.

“I got the message and we spoke about it. Even though I wasn’t head over heels for Billy, I did let my guard down and I was very much open to exploring it romantically and he wasn’t. His loss at the end of the day!”

Asked about her new relationship with recent bombshell Billy, Danica revealed: “It’s still early days for me and Jamie but we just clicked. I remember the first night he came in and we were just talking. I didn’t know anything about him, I didn’t know where he lived, his family or his career but we’d spoken all night.

“I felt his energy and that he really liked me and wanted to get to know me for me – that is a feeling that I hadn’t felt with any of the other guys. When you know, you know and my gut was telling me that this guy likes me and wanted to get to know me. We get along, it’s just easy and natural and doesn’t feel forced. We both bring out the best in each other. ”

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Danica ©ITV

Danica said she had “no regrets” about her time in the villa, adding: “I feel like I’ve come out stronger and better for it – I was confident going in and I’m even more confident coming out. I’m so proud of myself, I wouldn’t change a thing because it led me to this moment.”

She went on to back Indiyah and Dami to win – but suggested that Ekin-Su and Davide were more likely to take the title.

Danica explained: “I am obviously backing my girl Indiyah and Dami. I would love them to win, I think they deserve it. They’ve been on a journey and I think it was always clear the connection was there from the get-go.

“But I have a feeling that Ekin-Su and Davide may be taking the crown. They’ve both been huge characters – they have been entertaining to say the least. I’m still backing Indiyah and Dami all the way.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.