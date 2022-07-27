One more couple has been dumped from Love Island 2022 tonight following the latest public vote.

Last night saw three couples left in danger after the results of the viewer poll were revealed.

With the most votes, in no particular order, Luca & Gemma, Andrew & Tasha and Davide & Ekin-Su were safe for the final week.

The three couples with the fewest votes and at risk were revealed as Jamie & Danica, Dami & Indiyah and Adam & Paige.

Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders at the fire pit. ©ITV

Tonight the one couple with the fewest votes was dumped from the Island, missing out on a place in next Monday’s final.

A text arrived informing the Islanders that with the fewest votes, Jamie and Danica would be leaving the villa.

Elsewhere in the episode this evening the iconic baby challenge returns.

The morning after the dumping the five remaining couples awake to the sound of crying children.

Tasha laughs: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

Each couple is given a baby which they have to name, dress, feed, comfort and play with.

At the end of the day, one couple will be named best parents.

But a text inviting the mums out for a brunch heralds Daddy Day Care.

Andrew says: “We can have a dad’s bonding session with the kids!”

Who steps up to the plate? And what do the mums have to say about their partner’s skills?

After, it’s time for a family night out as the Islanders and their babies enjoy a baby disco.

Love Island: SR8: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin with the baby. ©ITV

Come the evening and it’s time for the parents retire to the garden to reflect on their time as parents.

Gemma says: “I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family… I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

The season finale takes place next Monday live when one couple will be crowned winners and walk away with a £50,000 prize.