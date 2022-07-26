Love Island 2022 results see most and least popular couples revealed

Three couples are at risk of being dumped from Love Island 2022 after the latest public votes.

Last night saw viewers asked to vote for their favourite couple and this evening the results were revealed.

In the latest episode tonight, a text arrived telling the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

It was then revealed to the villa that the public had been voting for their favourite couple and that some Islanders were at risk of leaving the Villa.

Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders at the fire pit. ©ITV

Love Island 2022 results tonight

In no particular order, the three couples with the fewest votes and at risk were revealed as Jamie & Danica, Dami & Indiyah and Adam & Paige.

With the most votes, Luca & Gemma, Andrew & Tasha and Davide & Ekin-Su were safe.

A text then announced that the couple with the fewest overall votes would be leaving the villa.

Who left will be revealed in Wednesday night’s episode (27 July).

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, the boys surprised the girls with a homemade spa day, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

Later on and the Islanders took on a Mile High challenge.

Dressed as Cabin Crew, the girls had to prep the boys for departure, give a full safety briefing and offer refreshments before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

Love Island: SR8: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Girls in the challenge. ©ITV

Paige was crowned the winner of the challenge by the boys while it led to a massive argument between Gemma and Luca.

Luca stormed off after clashing with Gemma over her actions in the challenge.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. The final takes place next Monday night.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.