Love Island spoiler: Ekin-Su talks babies as she ponders the future

Ekin-Su has babies on the mind in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Last night saw Ekin-Su and Davide make things exclusive after he surprised her with a homemade tiramisu.

Fresh from becoming official with Davide, tonight Ekin-Su is pondering the future.

Stood on the terrace with Tasha, the pair look out over the Villa as they daydream about what could be in store.

Love Island: SR8: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Tasha. ©ITV

Ekin-Su says of her and Davide: “This place is magical. If we have kids I want to take them here.”

Tasha replies: “Oh my god it’d be like, ‘This is where I met your dad!’”

Ekin-Su reacts: “Oh stop, you’re going to make me cry!”

Tasha laughs: “Why are we crying right now?”

Another couple looking to the future are Dami and Indiyah.

Over breakfast in the kitchen, Indiyah speaks to Dami on his true feelings for her and whether he’s considered telling her he loves her.

Indiyah asks: “Why don’t you say it then?”

Dami shares: “I’m waiting for the perfect moment.”

Indiyah continues to question: “The perfect moment is when you feel to say it… why didn’t you say it?”

Dami admits: “I thought about it, it was between kisses. I just didn’t say it out loud…”

Elsewhere tonight, Danica seeks out Gemma’s advice.

Having just coupled up with new boy Jamie, Danica says to Gemma: “I know there’s sometimes a bit of a stereotype. Is he the kind of guy, young footballers, go into the clubs… I do forget your dad is primetime…

Love Island: SR8: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Danica. ©ITV

“I don’t want to be naive… I feel stupid saying it, I do really like him.”

Gemma reassures: “That’s not stupid at all. If it clicks then it clicks.”

Danica says: “I just have to hope and believe that the Jamie I’m seeing now is him and that is exactly what he’d be like on the outside.”

Love Island 2022 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.