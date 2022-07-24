Love Island 2022 couple dumped tonight after latest public vote

Love Island: SR8: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders gather at the fire pit for dumping. ©ITV

More Islanders are dumped from Love Island 2022 tonight following the latest public vote.

Friday night saw the latest recoupling following the arrival of four new Islanders.

After the episode, viewers were invited to vote for the most compatible couples.

Tonight, the Islanders are taken by surprise when a text arrives asking them to immediately gather around the Fire Pit.

They learn that viewers have been voting for the most compatible couple and the Islanders with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Villa tonight.

A series of texts then reveal which three couples have received the fewest votes from viewers.

The three at risk couples stand at the firepit in front of their fellow Islanders before another message arrives revealing all about tonight’s dumping.

What does it say and who will be leaving the Villa this evening?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode the Islanders take part in Sports Day.

The Villa receives a text inviting the Islanders to get physical as they compete in a Love Island sports day #NaughtyAndSporty #TrackAndFeels

Gemma captains a red team and Paige takes charge of the blue team as the villa is split in two.

The two teams go head-to-head as they face three rounds: the egg and spoon race, the three-legged race, followed by a tug of war.

With the Islanders’ competitive spirit on full display, who will triumph?

Also tonight Davide and Ekin-Su get closer over homemade tiramisu.

Meanwhile, talk for Andrew and Tasha turns to marriage.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

