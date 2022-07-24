Four Islanders have been dumped from Love Island 2022 tonight – here’s who left.

This evening a surprise text arrived in villa instructing the Islanders to gather at the firepit.

The message revealed that viewers had been voting for the most compatible couple and the Islanders with the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped from the Villa tonight.

Love Island: SR8: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Islanders gather at the fire pit for dumping. ©ITV

A series of texts first revealed which three couples were safe and which were in danger.

Tonight’s Love Island 2022 results

In no particular order, the first five couples saved by the public were Andrew & Tasha, Davide & Ekin-Su, Dami & Indiyah, Adam & Paige and Luca & Gemma.

Therefore those at risk were Jamie & Danica, Deji & Lacey and Reece & Nathalia.

It was then revealed that the final couple saved by the public was Jamie & Danica.

Therefore Deji, Lacey, Reece and Nathalia were dumped from the Island and left the villa immediately.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode the Islanders took part in a Sports Day challenge.

Gemma took charge of the red team and Paige captained the blue team as the villa was split in two for games including the egg and spoon race, the three-legged race and a a tug of war.

Also tonight Davide surprised Ekin-Su with a homemade tiramisu as he asked to make things exclusive.

He told her at the mini firepit: “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide and Ekin laugh. ©ITV

Meanwhile, Andrew and Tasha spoke about wedding plans.

“You think I’d propose to you sooner than three years?” Andrew asked. Tasha replied: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.