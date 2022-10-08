The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks. ©Bandicoot TV

Viewers of The Masked Dancer are sure they’ve worked out who Odd Socks is on this year’s series.

The Masked Dancer second season is airing weekends on ITV.

The series sees celebs go head to head to put on the most impressive dance routine while keeping their identities secret behind enchanting masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the show in 2022 is Odd Socks.

Who is Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer?

In the first episode, Odd Socks performed What A Man Gotta Do by the Jonas Brothers while in episode two they danced to This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan. In their latest routine, they performed to Bad Romance by Lady Gaga.

During their clue packages, Odd Socks has suggested links to soaps and TV presenting, musical Les Miserables and being an “Insomniac”

Guesses from the panel so far have included the likes of Angelica Bell and Emma Willis as well as Lucie Jones and Jodie Whittaker

However viewers at home reckon they’ve cracked the clues and it’s Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh behind the mask.

They pointed to her musical theatre performances in the West End explaining lots of the clues while her sister Amy Walsh is currently starring in Emmerdale.

One declared confidently on Twitter: “Odd Socks is Kimberley Walsh #MaskedDancerUK”

Another agreed: “Odd socks sounds so much like Kimberley Walsh 👀 #maskeddanceruk”

For now, Odd Socks’ mask is remaining on and their official identity is being kept a secret.

The Masked Dancer UK’s season two continues Saturday nights on ITV.

More mystery dancers competing in the show this year are Cactus, Pillar and Post, Tomato Sauce, Astronaut, Sea Slug, Pearly King, Candlestick, Pig, Scissors, Prawn Cocktail and Onomatopoeia.

The Masked Dancer UK second series is hosted by Joel Dommett together with panellists Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Jonathan Ross.

The latest episodes are available to watch online via the ITV Hub here.