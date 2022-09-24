The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Cactus. ©Bandicoot TV

Cactus on The Masked Dancer became the latest celebrity to be unmasked in tonight’s episode.

The Masked Dancer latest series is airing weekends on ITV.

The dancing competition sees famous faces sing-off to put on the best dance routine all while their identities are secret with the help of mesmerising masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cactus. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the masked dancers on the series in 2022 is Cactus.

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer?

Cactus made it to the end of the fourth episode where they were unmasked as choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone.

Gareth said after taking off his mask: “I have had so much fun. The last time I danced I was seven and I danced with a broom in the school play.”

He went on to reveal: “I have never danced before other than around my kitchen or in night clubs in my youth and I’ve always really liked it and always felt like it was something I should do, should try and I thought this was a really fun way to do it.

Gareth Malone revealed as Cactus on The Masked Dancer

“I really like the show and I thought it would be very unexpected for me to do this. Lots of people have actually tweeted before about whether or not it was me in one of the costumes or The Masked Singer but never on The Masked Dancer.”

The panel didn’t get close, with guesses including Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Amir Khan.

In his first appearance, Cactus performed to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin while his second appearance saw a routine to Too Darn Hot by Cole Porter

The Masked Dancer 2022 continues Saturday nights on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More mystery contestants in the show in 2022 are Pillar and Post, Sea Slug, Astronaut, Prawn Cocktail, Onomatopoeia, Pearly King, Tomato Sauce, Scissors, Pig, Candlestick and Odd Socks.

Alongside Cactus, those who have been unmasked are Pig, Prawn Cocktail and Astronaut.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer UK second series with celebrity judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross.

Watch the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.