The Masked Dancer is back for 2022 on ITV soon – meet the contestants on series two here!

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the dancing competition sees famous faces fight to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are kept hidden with spectacular costumes.

The brand new series of the Masked Dancer is coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub this autumn with a brand new celebrity cast attempting to baffle, bewilder and bamboozle the panel and viewers with their fancy footwork and dazzling dance moves.

Meet the new characters below…

Onomatopoeia

Dancing to their own tune… it’s Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onomatopoeia. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Tomato Sauce

Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red… it’s Tomato Sauce

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Sea Slug

You’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craze… it’s Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Scissors

They will be cutting their own shapes on stage… it’s Scissors.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Cactus

With dance moves to prickle your fancy… it’s Cactus.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cactus. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Astronaut

They invented the MoonWalk… it’s Astronaut.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Astronaut. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Pillar and Post

Will they deliver a first-class performance? It’s the show’s first ever duo, Pillar and Post.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pillar and Post. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Candlestick

Burn baby burn, its disco inferno… it’s Candlestick.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Pearly King

Kick your knees up, step in time… it’s Pearly King

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pearly King. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Pig

They’ll be hogging the dance floor… it’s Pig

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pig. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Prawn Cocktail

Hoping not to pull a Mussel… it’s Prawn Cocktail

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Odd Socks

These happy feet won’t be uncoordinated… it’s Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Joel Dommett will be back to host the show alongside returning panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.

They’ll be joined by footballing legend Peter Crouch who will be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, with Mo unavailable owing to touring commitments.

However Mo will be back for a surprise appearance during the run together with more special guests throughout the series.

Last series viewers saw Olympic gymnast Louis Smith storm to victory dressed as the wonderfully outlandish Carwash with other contestants including Radio DJ and presenter Zoe Ball unmasked as Llama, choreographer and TV judge Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory and presenter Kelly Brook as Frog.

Who will be unmasked this year?

The brand new series of the Masked Dancer is coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub this autumn.