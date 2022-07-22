The Masked Dancer is back for 2022 on ITV soon – meet the contestants on series two here!
A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the dancing competition sees famous faces fight to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are kept hidden with spectacular costumes.
The brand new series of the Masked Dancer is coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub this autumn with a brand new celebrity cast attempting to baffle, bewilder and bamboozle the panel and viewers with their fancy footwork and dazzling dance moves.
Meet the new characters below…
Onomatopoeia
Dancing to their own tune… it’s Onomatopoeia
Tomato Sauce
Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red… it’s Tomato Sauce
Sea Slug
You’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craze… it’s Sea Slug
Scissors
They will be cutting their own shapes on stage… it’s Scissors.
Cactus
With dance moves to prickle your fancy… it’s Cactus.
Astronaut
They invented the MoonWalk… it’s Astronaut.
Pillar and Post
Will they deliver a first-class performance? It’s the show’s first ever duo, Pillar and Post.
Candlestick
Burn baby burn, its disco inferno… it’s Candlestick.
Pearly King
Kick your knees up, step in time… it’s Pearly King
Pig
They’ll be hogging the dance floor… it’s Pig
Prawn Cocktail
Hoping not to pull a Mussel… it’s Prawn Cocktail
Odd Socks
These happy feet won’t be uncoordinated… it’s Odd Socks
Joel Dommett will be back to host the show alongside returning panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.
They’ll be joined by footballing legend Peter Crouch who will be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, with Mo unavailable owing to touring commitments.
However Mo will be back for a surprise appearance during the run together with more special guests throughout the series.
Last series viewers saw Olympic gymnast Louis Smith storm to victory dressed as the wonderfully outlandish Carwash with other contestants including Radio DJ and presenter Zoe Ball unmasked as Llama, choreographer and TV judge Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory and presenter Kelly Brook as Frog.
Who will be unmasked this year?
The brand new series of the Masked Dancer is coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub this autumn.