Love Island spoiler: New recoupling twist surprises villa with girls in charge

Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Boys stand before girls at recoupling. ©ITV

There’s a surprise recoupling on Love Island 2022 tonight that’s sure to cause drama.

In this evening’s show, Paige receives a text gathering the Islanders at the firepit.

It’s then revealed that tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they want to couple up with.

The recoupling follows the entrance of four newbies – Lacey, Nathalia, Jamie and Reece – who have spent the past two days getting to know the other Islanders.

Love Island: SR8: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nathalia and Adam go on a date. ©ITV

Lacey has been on a date with Deji while Nathalia has been seen flirting with Davide and also dating Adam.

Meanwhile Jamie has hit it off with Danica while Reece went on a date with Ekin-Su.

What will this latest re-coupling mean for the current pairings and for the newest arrivals?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Dami and Indiyah are chosen by their fellow Islanders to head into the Hideaway.

Dami excitedly says: “The hideaway is finally open…!”

But what will the evening have in store for the couple as they venture off for some alone time?

Meanwhile Ekin-Su and Nathalia compete in a pancake cook-off after getting into an argument over pizza toppings.

Ekin-Su tells Nathalia: “Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are.”

Luca says: “It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nathalia squirts syrup. ©ITV

Nathalia laughs: “The battle of the pancakes.”

Also tonight, the boys take on a brand new challenge called You’ve Got Male where they face the ultimate postman-themed obstacle course.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox