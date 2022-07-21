Jacques O’Neill has reportedly turned down an offer to appear on Celebs Go Dating after quitting Love Island.

Jacques left the Love Island villa last week after a tearful conversation with Paige Thorne.

He opened up about struggling with life in the villa, saying he was no longer able to be himself and was not enjoying his time on the show.

Following his exit it’s claimed that Jacques has been offered the chance to appear on E4’s Celebs Go Dating – but is opting to instead wait for Paige on the outside.

“An Islander always makes for a great signing and Jacques is a real stand-out, particularly because he’s already shown that he’s willing to put the work in and really change,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

They added: “But Jacques wants to wait for Paige so it may well be too late by the time she emerges.”

The news comes after Jacques took to social media to speak about his exit.

In a post on Instagram, Jacques spoke of his time in the villa: “The first 2 weeks of my experience was probably the happiest I’ve been in a very long time. On the other hand the last 2 weeks was definitely the worst I’ve ever felt in my life.

“I was finding myself feeling worse and worse every day and if I didn’t leave when I did I was scared I would never have got back to my normal self!”

He continued: “I’ve watched back the episodes that I got the most hate for and listen I understand why I did. I’ve got a lot of work to do for myself to become a better person. I know my family come out and said about my ADHD while I was in the villa but that is no excuse for me.

“Yes, I might find certain things a lot more difficult than others but at the end of the day I need to take responsibility for my own actions and I’ll hold my hands up.

Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques in the beach hut.

“I sometimes couldn’t watch how I was speaking and acting in certain situations but I’m actually glad I’ve watched it because now it’s really opened my eyes up and it’s time to work on myself for myself..”

He went on to thank those for sending messages of support, adding: “If it wasn’t for yous I would be in such a worse head space than I am right now so thank you so much for that. ”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.