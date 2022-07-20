Two Islanders left Love Island 2022 tonight following the results of the latest public vote.

Last night saw the least popular Islanders revealed after viewers were asked to vote for their favourites.

The two girls with the fewest votes and at risk were Summer and Danica.

The two boys with the fewest votes and at risk were Dami and Billy.

Tonight (Wednesday, 20 July) saw the other Islanders have to decide which two of the four will leave the Island.

The boys had to pick which girl they wanted to save between Danica and Summer while for Dami and Billy, their fate was in the hands of the girls as they had to also choose who they would like to save.

The girls chose to save Dami while the boys chose to save Danica.

Therefore Billy and Summer left the villa.

Meanwhile tonight four brand new Islanders made a surprise arrival in the villa.

Following the double exit, a text arrived inviting the group to get ready to host welcome drinks for four new arrivals Jamie, Reece, Lacey and Nathalia.

Making her arrival, dancer Lacey declared: “I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The new Bombshells arrive: Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey. ©ITV

Footballer Jamie commented: “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.”

Brazilian social media influencer Nathalia added: “I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out.”

And model Reece remarked: “I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me, I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.