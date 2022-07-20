Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The new Bombshells arrive: Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey. ©ITV

Four brand new Islanders join Love Island 2022 tonight in the latest bombshell arrival.

Following the exit of two of the current Islanders, four brand newbies make a surprise arrival in the villa tonight.

The Islanders receive a text inviting them to get ready to host welcome drinks for four new arrivals: Jamie, Reece, Lacey and Nathalia.

As the girls discuss the imminent arrival, Indiyah reacts: “I don’t think bombshells care about bonds!”

Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The new Bombshells arrive: Reece, Lacey, Jamie and Nathalia. ©ITV

While Davide tells the boys him and Ekin-Su are “really strong” Ekin-Su laughs he was “buzzing” at the mention of the name Nathalia.

As night falls the bombshells make their way into the Villa, upon entering 25-year-old dancer Lacey says: “I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.”

27-year-old professional footballer Jamie says: “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.”

23-year-old Brazilian social media influencer Nathalia adds: “I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out.”

Coventry based 23-year-old model Reece comments: “I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me, I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?”

What’s in store for Jamie, Reece, Lacey and Nathalia as they enter the famous Villa?

Elsewhere tonight, Tasha and Andrew discuss their plans for the future as their relationship goes from strength to strength.

Love Island: SR8: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew and Tasha chat and smile at each other. ©ITV

Andrew tells her: “I did not think I’d come to Love Island, find a girlfriend and be in love with her” talk then turns to their plans outside of the Villa with Andrew suggesting: “I’d love to get a place with you, for sure.”

Tasha responds: “People say it’s a big step but for me it feels natural to do it, it doesn’t feel like a big step because we’ve been in here together 24/7. If anything I will hate it if we aren’t together.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.