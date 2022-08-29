tellymix
Married At First Sight 2022 cast Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more usernames

Follow Married At First Sight UK couples on social media usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
Pictured: L-R George, Kasia, Kwame, Duka, Lara, Whitney, Richie, April, Zoe, Jordan, Pjay, Jess, Adrian, Jenna, Chanita and Thomas.
Married At First Sight UK is back with a new series and new cast for 2022 - here's where to follow them on social media.

The new series will once again follow eight couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.

The new group of brave singles put their faith in the expert matching skills of Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, in the hope of finding everlasting love... with a complete stranger.

They'll then enjoy a honeymoon getaway before moving in with one another. At the end of the series, each couple will decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.

Pictured: (L-R) Married at First Sight UK experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C. Brunson.
Here's all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2022 cast...

Married At First Sight Instagram and Twitter usernames

Adrian Sanderson
Instagram username: @adriansanderson

Duka
Instagram username: @dukacav

George
Instagram username: @george__roberts__
TikTok username: @georgerobertsmafs

Jordan
Instagram username: @jordanemmettconnelly

Kwame
Instagram username: @kwame.badu

Pjay
Instagram username: @pjayfinch

Richie
Twitter username: @DewsRichie
Instagram username: @richiedewsuk

Thomas
Instagram username: @thomashartleyofficial
TikTok username: @thomashartleyofficial
Twitter username: @tomhartofficial

April
Instagram username: @aprilbanbury

Chanita
Instagram username: @chanita__x

Jenna
Instagram username: @jennarobo

Jess
Instagram username: @jesspotter_xx

Kasia
Instagram username: @beginswithak

Lara
Instagram username: @thelaraeyre

Whitney Elizabeth
Instagram username: @itswhitneyelizabeth

Zoe
Instagram username: @zoeclifton

 

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.

More on: Reality TV
