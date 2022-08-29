Married At First Sight 2022 cast Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more usernames

Married At First Sight UK is back with a new series and new cast for 2022 - here's where to follow them on social media.

The new series will once again follow eight couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.

The new group of brave singles put their faith in the expert matching skills of Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, in the hope of finding everlasting love... with a complete stranger.

They'll then enjoy a honeymoon getaway before moving in with one another. At the end of the series, each couple will decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.

Pictured: (L-R) Married at First Sight UK experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C. Brunson.

Here's all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2022 cast...

Married At First Sight Instagram and Twitter usernames

Adrian Sanderson

Instagram username: @adriansanderson

Duka

Instagram username: @dukacav

George

Instagram username: @george__roberts__

TikTok username: @georgerobertsmafs

Jordan

Instagram username: @jordanemmettconnelly

Kwame

Instagram username: @kwame.badu

Pjay

Instagram username: @pjayfinch

Richie

Twitter username: @DewsRichie

Instagram username: @richiedewsuk

Thomas

Instagram username: @thomashartleyofficial

TikTok username: @thomashartleyofficial

Twitter username: @tomhartofficial

April

Instagram username: @aprilbanbury

Chanita

Instagram username: @chanita__x

Jenna

Instagram username: @jennarobo

Jess

Instagram username: @jesspotter_xx

Kasia

Instagram username: @beginswithak

Lara

Instagram username: @thelaraeyre

Whitney Elizabeth

Instagram username: @itswhitneyelizabeth

Zoe

Instagram username: @zoeclifton

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.