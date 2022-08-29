Married At First Sight 2022 cast Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more usernames

Married At First Sight UK is back with a new series and new cast for 2022 - here's where to follow them on social media.
The new series will once again follow eight couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.
The new group of brave singles put their faith in the expert matching skills of Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, in the hope of finding everlasting love... with a complete stranger.
They'll then enjoy a honeymoon getaway before moving in with one another. At the end of the series, each couple will decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.
Here's all the social media details of Married At First Sight 2022 cast...
Married At First Sight Instagram and Twitter usernames
Adrian Sanderson
Instagram username: @adriansanderson
Duka
Instagram username: @dukacav
George
Instagram username: @george__roberts__
TikTok username: @georgerobertsmafs
Jordan
Instagram username: @jordanemmettconnelly
Kwame
Instagram username: @kwame.badu
Pjay
Instagram username: @pjayfinch
Richie
Twitter username: @DewsRichie
Instagram username: @richiedewsuk
Thomas
Instagram username: @thomashartleyofficial
TikTok username: @thomashartleyofficial
Twitter username: @tomhartofficial
April
Instagram username: @aprilbanbury
Chanita
Instagram username: @chanita__x
Jenna
Instagram username: @jennarobo
Jess
Instagram username: @jesspotter_xx
Kasia
Instagram username: @beginswithak
Lara
Instagram username: @thelaraeyre
Whitney Elizabeth
Instagram username: @itswhitneyelizabeth
Zoe
Instagram username: @zoeclifton
Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 and All 4.