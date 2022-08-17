Pictured: (L-R) Married at First Sight UK experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C. Brunson.

Married At First Sight is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The hit reality series follows a batch of singles as they search for a happy-ever-after by saying ‘I do’ to a complete stranger, whom they’ll meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be helping the couples on their journeys, ending with a decision for the couples to either commit or split.

A brand new series is on its way to E4 soon - here's all you need to know!

Pictured: L-R George, Kasia, Kwame, Duka, Lara, Whitney, Richie, April, Zoe, Jordan, Pjay, Jess, Adrian, Jenna, Chanita and Thomas.

When does Married At First Sight start?

Married At First Sight will start on Monday, 29 August at 9PM on E4 and continue nightly on Monday-Thursdays.

The series is the second to air on E4 and the seventh overall in the UK.

You can watch past series online now via All 4 here.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2022 was unveiled earlier this month with 16 singletons taking part in the latest series.

The new line up will include two same-sex couples.

MAFS’s Relationship Expert, Mel Schilling said: “We take the matchmaking process extremely seriously and when it comes to finding and matching our couples, it’s so important to us that we find matches that are authentic and reflect the diversity of the society we live in.

“That’s why I’m so thrilled that this year we’re welcoming not just one, but two same sex couples into the fold.

“I’m really looking forward to you meeting them – they are firecrackers and sure to keep you entertained.”

In the 2021 series of MAFS UK, the expert panel had an impressive success rate. Couples Dan & Matt and Adam & Tayah have gone from strength to strength, outside the process, and continue to build on their relationships in the real world.

How will this year's couples measure up?