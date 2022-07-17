Luca confronts Gemma on Love Island 2022 tonight following the drama of Movie Night.

During a clip entitled ‘Good Bill Hunting’ Luca saw Billy and Gemma chatting in the Villa.

In tonight’s show, after the films have aired Luca pulls Gemma for a chat and tells her: “You were entertaining it” to which Gemma replies: “No I wasn’t”.

Luca calls Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asks: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” to which Billy answers: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Luca. ©ITV

Gemma interjects: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.”

Luca replies: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting.”

As the conversation continues, Gemma says: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

Having recently declared their love for each other, can the pair move on quickly from this?

Tonight’s episode also sees more clips shared to the Islanders as Movie Night continues.

Indiyah watches a clip called Silence of the Dams which includes Dami kissing Summer in Casa Amor.

She says to him: “Don’t worry because I will deal with you later.”

Elsewhere, watching ‘The Italian Stallion Job’ Ekin-Su sees Davide’s kiss with Coco.

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Indiyah. ©ITV

She says: “He doesn’t kiss me like that, Davide does not kiss me like that, I have not had a kiss that passionate from him.”

With more movies and revelations throughout the evening, what will the couples be keen to speak about after the credits roll?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.