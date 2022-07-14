Love Island: SR8: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a recoupling: Andrew, Adam, Josh, Deji, Luca, Dami, Billy and Davide. Danica, Gemma, Summer, Coco, Ekin-Su, Tasha, Indiyah and Paige. ©ITV

There’s a new Love Island 2022 recoupling tonight before a shock dumping following the public vote.

In this evening’s show the Islanders learn there will be a re-coupling and it’s the boys making the decisions.

Gathering at the fire pit, the Islanders prepare for the first recoupling since the end of Casa Amor.

As the newest Islander, Adam gets first choice. He begins: “From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome.”

But who is he talking about? And how will his decision affect the others?

Love Island: SR8: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a recoupling: Andrew, Adam, Josh, Deji, Luca, Dami, Billy and Davide. Danica, Gemma, Summer, Coco, Ekin-Su, Tasha, Indiyah and Paige. ©ITV

Another Islander makes their speech: “I absolutely adore her and I find myself always wanting to be around her. When I miss her the feeling is unbearable.”

While a third says as they make their pick: “Every day, day by day we are always more and more sure about our future together.”

However not long after the recoupling the new pairs face being pulled apart.

Soon after the newly formed couples another shock text arrives.

Ekin-Su receives a message asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

Gathered together, the couples learn that the public has been voting.

Adam reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy.

“Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su returns to the villa alone. ©ITV

As they nervously await the result, the Islanders consider whether they’re safe or whether they’ll be packing their suitcase…

Elsewhere tonight and Tasha looks to make things official with Andrew while Gemma and Luca get closer.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.