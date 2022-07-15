Two Islanders have left Love Island 2022 tonight following the results of the public vote.

Yesterday night saw the least popular Islanders revealed after viewers were asked to vote for their favourites.

The three girls with the fewest votes and at risk were Summer, Coco and Tasha.

The three boys with the fewest votes and at risk were Deji, Josh and Andrew.

Who left Love Island?

Tonight (Friday, 15 July) saw the one girl and boy who received the fewest votes revealed as Josh and Coco.

As a result, they immediately departed the villa.

Meanwhile in tonight’s episode there was the return of Movie Night.

A text informed the Islanders: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

The fan favourite moment sees the Islanders given the chance to watch clips of their time on the show so far, including what really went down in Casa Amor.

Dami admitted as he sat down with popcorn: “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!”

Meanwhile Ekin-Su told Davide ahead of the clips: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

The Islanders answered questions in order to win the right to choose which clip plays.

Elsewhere tonight, Paige opened up about her feelings for Adam following the exit of Jacques.

She said: “When Jacques was in here, we weren’t exactly the most perfect couple going on – there were some bumps in the road. That’s still not taking away the feelings and connection I had with him for sure. Since he’s been gone, I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m enjoying my time getting to know Adam.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders have movie night: Ekin-Su. ©ITV

And Dami spoke to Indiyah about their future beyond the villa.

“Is your mum going to like me or hate me now..?” he asked.

Indiyah replied: “It’s definitely going to play on her mind. My sister absolutely is going to grill you for it.”

Love Island continues airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.