Love Island spoilers: Paige enjoys flirty date with Adam after Jacques' exit

Love Island: SR8: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige on a date. ©ITV

Paige heads out on a date with Adam in tonight’s Love Island.

Fresh from Jacques’ emotional exit in last night’s episode, Paige gets to know new bombhshell Adam a little more.

Adam gets a text and is asked to invite three girls of his choice to the Hideaway terrace for dates. He picks Summer, Danica and Paige.

Summer and Adam discuss their ideal date being in Rome, while Danica gives Adam a quick dance lesson. When Paige arrives, she questions whether he’s saved the best until last.

Paige jokes: “As if you picked me last!”

Adam quips: “Do you think the best first or best last..?”

Paige says: “I’ll ask you that question.”

And keen to know about what Adam brings to the table in a relationship, Paige says: “The little things matter most to me.”

When Adam returns to talk to the boys, he describes one of the girls as ‘wifey’ material. But who is it? And are they feeling the same way?

Also enjoying a date tonight are Gemma and Luca as they head out of the villa for a trip to the seaside.

Luca laughs as they arrive at the romantic setup: “I feel like I’m going to propose!”

The pair discuss what they like about each other.

Gemma says: “I love listening to your conversations with the lads because I’m sat there literally wetting myself, but when it comes to us two you are like soft. You’re quite soft. It’s nice. Just something a bit about you.”

Luca smiles: “A little bit…”

Love Island: SR8: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca and Gemma on a date.

Gemma replies: “Yeah, a little bit about you.”

Luca tells her: “I haven’t met someone like you before. I think it’s rare to meet someone like you.”

As talk turns to the future, what plans will the pair make?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.