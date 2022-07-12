Jacques O’Neill has withdrawn from Love Island 2022, it’s been announced.

Tonight’s episode saw Jacques decide to depart the villa in emotional scenes with Paige.

Jacques explained why he had chosen to quit, saying he was no longer able to be himself in the villa and was not enjoying his time on the show.

He told cameras in the beach hut: “If someone told me I was actually going to find a connection here I’d say ‘shut up mate’ but I’ve made the best connection I’ve ever had and I don’t want to f**k it up. I don’t want to lose her.”

Jacques and Paige say goodbye.

Jacques went on to tell Paige in a heart-to-heart chat in the terrace: “You mean so much to me you know that. The past two weeks things are getting to me… ” before breaking down in tears.

He continued: “I just wish I could finish my journey off with you but I’m going to go home today.

“You’re still enjoying your time here I’m not. Just do what you need to do. It’s fine.

“I just know for us to work I need to get back to myself and for that I need to go home. I can’t carry on like this. You can have the best time without me.”

Jacques added in the beach hut: “I’ve never felt this way for anyone. I just want to get home and be myself again and carry things on on the outside with her.”

“I support every thing you’re doing okay?” Paige told him with a hug.

Gathering up the other Islanders, Jacques told the group: “I feel like lately I just can’t be myself. I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to act okay when things inside aren’t okay so I’m going to be leaving today.

“I can’t stick around and not be myself. It’s not fair on me and definitely not fair on Paige.

“For us to work I need to be myself and for that I need to remove myself from the situation.”

Before leaving the villa, Jacques told Paige: “I want you to be my girlfriend so I’m going to wait. I’m going to be counting down the days to you get out.”

Jacques’ decision to leave follows the entrance of new bombshell Adam Collard who last night was quick to make a move on Paige.

“I’m attracted to you, you’re one of the most attractive girls and I’d love to get to know you,” he told her in a flirty chat.

Paige and Jacques speaks to the Islanders.

Later on and Jacques was left fuming after Gemma claimed that Adam had been talking negatively about Jacques behind his back.

Elsewhere in the episode and Tasha and Andrew reunited after their Casa Amor drama.

Less than a week after both recoupled up with newbies Coco and Billy, Andrew and Tasha made up and kissed after a private talk in the terrace.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.