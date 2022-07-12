Love Island: SR8: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques in the beach hut.

Jacques O’Neill has withdrawn from Love Island 2022, it’s been announced.

ITV have revealed that Jacques has quit the show with his exit due to air in tonight’s latest episode.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa.

“He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode…

Love Island: SR8: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques during the recoupling. ©ITV

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

Jacques’ exit follows the entrance of new bombshell Adam Collard who last night was quick to make a move on Paige.

While the boys were away from the villa on a spa day, former Islander Adam made a shock return.

Adam, who first appeared in the show’s fourth season in 2018, declared: “I think the Villa needs spicing up and I’m the perfect man for the job.”

In last night’s episode we saw him getting to know the other girls.

Paige admitted: “I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

Adam’s entrance came shortly after Jacques’ latest attempt to make amends to Paige after Casa Amor drama.

Reading out a heartfelt message from his phone, he told her: “I’ve got something to say to you. I was in bed last night and I thought I wanna tell you, because sometimes I get flustered when we’re speaking so I just thought if I put it down for you, you might be able to listen to me.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacques and Paige chat.

Monday night’s show also saw one couple dumped from the villa.

Jay Younger and Chyna Mills said their goodbyes after the pair found themselves in the bottom two alongside Dami Hope & Summer Botwe .

The other Islanders decided to save Dami & Summer leaving both Jay & Chyna to depart the show.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.