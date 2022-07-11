Love Island spoiler: Tasha cools things off with Billy amid Andrew drama

Love Island: SR8: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Billy cats to Tasha.

Tasha decides to cool things off with Billy in tonight’s Love Island episode.

Tasha, who was originally coupled up with Andrew, returned with Billy from Casa Amor last week.

This evening’s episode sees Billy pull Tasha for a chat to ask where her head is at.

He tells her: “I can’t just be a ping pong back and forwards, it’s doing my head in. Because when I’m with a girl, I’m with a girl.”

Tasha admits she’s been thinking all day about what route to take.

She says: “It’s hard for me because you’ve both got different qualities and different personalities and I’m attracted to both of you, do you know what I mean? We hit it off straight away, I’m not denying that at all.”

Elsewhere tonight, Jacques continues to try and win back Paige after Casa Amor.

As Jacques and Paige share their relief that the public had voted to keep them safe in the public vote results, Jacques tells Paige he has something for her.

He admits: “I’ve got something to say to you. I was in bed last night and I thought I wanna tell you, because sometimes I get flustered when we’re speaking so I just thought if I put it down for you, you might be able to listen to me.”

Jacques then pulls out his phone and reads a message to Paige.

Will Jacques’ admission of his true feelings for Paige be enough to win her back?

Meanwhile this evening one couple is dumped from the villa.

Last night saw Jay & Chyna and Dami & Summer in the bottom two and therefore vulnerable with the other Islanders deciding who will stay and go.

A text announces: “Which couple is saved and which couple is dumped will be decided by your fellow Islanders.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.